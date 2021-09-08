Carson Wentz to Play Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Wentz underwent foot surgery earlier in training camp and was expected to miss time, with reports indicating he may miss up to 12 weeks. A member of the Philadelphia Eagles for the past five seasons, Wentz completed 1,562 passes for 16,811 yards and 133 touchdowns. Last season, Wentz threw for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and a 57% completion rate. He was benched after Week 12 with the team moving to Jalen Hurts. He is priced at $6,500 on FanDuel, taking over under center duties from Phillip Rivers.
The Colts ranked 11th in the league in passing, averaging 253 yards through the air and will face a tough Seahawks defense that allowed 19 points to opposing quarterbacks last season.
Indianapolis is a 3-point home underdog against the Seahawks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 50-point total.
