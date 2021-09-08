Carson Wentz to Play Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is on track to play in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wentz underwent foot surgery earlier in training camp and was expected to miss time, with reports indicating he may miss up to 12 weeks. A member of the Philadelphia Eagles for the past five seasons, Wentz completed 1,562 passes for 16,811 yards and 133 touchdowns. Last season, Wentz threw for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and a 57% completion rate. He was benched after Week 12 with the team moving to Jalen Hurts. He is priced at $6,500 on FanDuel, taking over under center duties from Phillip Rivers.

The Colts ranked 11th in the league in passing, averaging 253 yards through the air and will face a tough Seahawks defense that allowed 19 points to opposing quarterbacks last season.

Indianapolis is a 3-point home underdog against the Seahawks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 50-point total.