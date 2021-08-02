Carson Wentz Will Undergo Foot Surgery; Expected to Miss 5-12 Weeks

Wentz suffered a foot injury during training camp, and he was reportedly deciding whether to undergo surgery or try to rest and rehab the injury. It turns out, it didn’t take long for him to decide on surgery. He will go under the knife, which is expected to sideline him for 5-12 weeks. That’s a wide timetable, but it does mean he will likely miss the start of the season.
That means Jacob Eason will likely get the opportunity to serve as the team’s starting quarterback. Eason was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he didn’t appear in a single game last season. Eason started his collegiate career at Georgia before transferring to Washington for his final season. He put together an excellent year at Washington, finishing with 3,132 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games. He has the arm strength to make every throw at the NFL level – his 59 mile-per-hour ball velocity at the combine puts him in the 90th percentile – so it will be interesting to see if he can make the most of his opportunity.
The Colts are listed at +145 to win the AFC South on FanDuel Sportsbook, which puts them slightly behind the Titans.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.