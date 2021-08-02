Carson Wentz Will Undergo Foot Surgery; Expected to Miss 5-12 Weeks

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1422224466961174538

Wentz suffered a foot injury during training camp, and he was reportedly deciding whether to undergo surgery or try to rest and rehab the injury. It turns out, it didn’t take long for him to decide on surgery. He will go under the knife, which is expected to sideline him for 5-12 weeks. That’s a wide timetable, but it does mean he will likely miss the start of the season.

That means Jacob Eason will likely get the opportunity to serve as the team’s starting quarterback. Eason was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he didn’t appear in a single game last season. Eason started his collegiate career at Georgia before transferring to Washington for his final season. He put together an excellent year at Washington, finishing with 3,132 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games. He has the arm strength to make every throw at the NFL level – his 59 mile-per-hour ball velocity at the combine puts him in the 90th percentile – so it will be interesting to see if he can make the most of his opportunity.

The Colts are listed at +145 to win the AFC South on FanDuel Sportsbook, which puts them slightly behind the Titans.