Cavaliers Could Move On From Kevin Love

Kurt Helin of NBCSports.com reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to part ways with Kevin Love. There was some thought that Love was in the Cavaliers’ plans for the future, but they clearly still have more work remaining to rebuild the team.

Report: Cavaliers hope to trade Kevin Love https://t.co/tdDanXFHYG — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) July 23, 2021

Cleveland still owes Love over $60 million in the next two years, and one option that could be on the table is a possible buyout which would free him up to sign with a contender.

A calf injury limited Love to just 25 games and an average of 24.9 minutes and 12.2 points per game this season. Last year, he played in 56 games and averaged 31.8 minutes with 17.6 points per contest.

