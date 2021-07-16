Cavaliers’ Kevin Love Will Not Join Team USA At Summer Olympics

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Kevin Love has withdrawn himself from Team USA effective immediately. Love will not travel with the team to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics as the Cavaliers’ power forward doesn’t feel he’s at 100% after battling back from a calf injury that limited him to just 25 games this season.

After spending 10 days in Las Vegas preparing for the Olympics, Cleveland’s Kevin Love is withdrawing from Team USA and won’t travel to Tokyo, sources tell ESPN. Love is still returning to full form from a right calf injury that kept him out a significant part of the NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

In a statement released on Friday, Love said, “I am incredibly disappointed not to be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level, and I am just not there yet.”

This decision does seem to be a bit of a surprise considering that Love returned in Mid-March to play 23 games after playing only two in December before the injury. In fact, Love scored a season-high 30 points in his final game of the season in a 102-94 win over the Celtics on May 12th.

If he wasn’t fully fit, then perhaps he shouldn’t have been selected to the Olympic team.

Team USA has already gotten off to a rough start with losses to Nigeria and Australia in their tune-up games. Not only will Love not be with the team but neither will Bradley Beal due to COVID-19 protocols.

In a year where LeBron James, James Harden, Stephen Curry, and Anthony Davis all opted out for various reasons, Team USA looks a bit vulnerable heading into the summer competition.

