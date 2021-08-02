Cavaliers Sign Center Jarrett Allen to a Five-Year Contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers know what they have in Jarrett Allen, and they aren’t letting him get away. The Cavs confirmed that they signed restricted free agent Allen to a five-year contract worth $100 million.

The fourth-year center drafted out of Texas set career-highs in points and rebounds in 2020-21 split across games with the Cavs and Brooklyn Nets, finishing with an average of 12.8 points and 10.0 rebounds. The Cavs acquired Allen as a part of the three-team trade that sent James Harden to the Nets.

Allen set a team-high 5.0 win shares, as per Basketball-Reference, which may not seem like much, but was impressive considering he only played 51 games with the Cavs, and they finished the season with 22 wins.

The Cavs are a few meaningful signings away from competing in the upcoming NBA season