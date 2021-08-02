Cavaliers Sign Center Jarrett Allen to a Five-Year Contract
August 2Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Cleveland Cavaliers know what they have in Jarrett Allen, and they aren’t letting him get away. The Cavs confirmed that they signed restricted free agent Allen to a five-year contract worth $100 million.
The fourth-year center drafted out of Texas set career-highs in points and rebounds in 2020-21 split across games with the Cavs and Brooklyn Nets, finishing with an average of 12.8 points and 10.0 rebounds. The Cavs acquired Allen as a part of the three-team trade that sent James Harden to the Nets.
Allen set a team-high 5.0 win shares, as per Basketball-Reference, which may not seem like much, but was impressive considering he only played 51 games with the Cavs, and they finished the season with 22 wins.
The Cavs are a few meaningful signings away from competing in the upcoming NBA season, and that’s reflected in their future odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Cleveland is tied for the longest odds on the board at +25000.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.