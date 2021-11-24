Cavs’ Darius Garland To Play Wednesday Against Suns

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports Darius Garland will play in Wednesday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns.

Garland, who was listed as questionable with a neck injury, is expected to start at guard for the Cavaliers, last playing in a 117-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, playing 38 minutes, scoring 24 points, five rebounds and 11 assists. Starting in 16 games this year, Garland has averaged 35 minutes, 18 points, two rebounds and seven assists per game. With Collin Sexton out of the rotation, Garland is a primary playmaker for the Cavaliers, seeing a 24.8% usage rate, only behind Ricky Rubio.

Last season, Garland started 50 games, averaging 33 minutes, 17 points, two rebounds and six assists per game.

Garland is priced at $7,000 on FanDuel. Playing at a 96.5 possessions per game pace, the Cavaliers are among the slowest-paced teams in the league.

The Cavaliers are a 6.5-point home underdog against the Phoenix Suns on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 211.5-point total.