Cedric Mullins Sitting vs. Red Sox Saturday

The Baltimore Orioles made a calculated move on Saturday, giving left-handed batting Cedric Mullins the day off against lefty Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan McKenna replaces Mullins in centerfield.
Mullins has been the Orioles‘ best player this season. The all-star leads the team in games, plate appearances, on-base plus slugging percentage, home runs, and stolen bases. Baltimore is likely avoiding the lefty-lefty matchup with Sale on the mound, but Mullins has missed a beat against southpaws this season. Mullins’s batting average and on-base percentage are higher against lefties than right-handed throwing pitchers, although there is a slight dip in his slugging percentage with a lefty on the mound.
McKenna has been a more modest offensive contributor this season, averaging just 3.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game. His .206 batting average ranks 12th on the team, and he’s chipped in with only one home run and six runs batted in, which explains his $2,000 salary on the all day slates at FanDuel.
Sale is set to make his first start in the majors in over two years, and the betting market is expecting a successful return as the Red Sox are steep -295 favorites against the O’s.
