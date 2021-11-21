CeeDee Lamb Ruled Out vs. Chiefs With Concussion

The Dallas Cowboys will have to dig themselves out of a second-half deficit against the Kansas City Chiefs without their leading receiver. CeeDee Lamb will miss the remainder of the game as he is evaluated for a concussion.

Lamb appeared to suffer in the injury on an interception play that he was targeted on to end the second half. Dak Prescott underthrew Lamb, forcing the receiver to make a play on the cornerback, slamming his head on the turf.

The Cowboys’ second-year receiver had a quiet game before being forced out, hauling in three of four targets for 14 yards.

Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup could be poised for big performances with Lamb out of the lineup. The Cowboys need to put some points on the board to catch up to the Chiefs, forcing Dallas to throw the ball for significant gains.

