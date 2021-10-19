Celtics Jaylen Brown Questionable For Wednesday’s Debut

The Boston Celtics announce forward Jaylen Brown is questionable to play ahead of Wednesday’s season opener with the New York Knicks.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Opening Night tomorrow vs. New York: Jaylen Brown (Post Health & Safety Protocols Recovery) – QUESTIONABLE Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 19, 2021

Brown was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol due to testing positive for COVID-19 and is listed as questionable due to conditioning. A primary distributor for the Celtics, Brown averaged 34 minutes, 24 points, six rebounds and three assists last season starting in 58 games and was second on the team in usage, only behind Jayson Tatum, with a 29.7% usage rate.

Brown is priced at $8,000 for Wednesday’s matchup with the Knicks on FanDuel. If Brown cannot play, expect extended production to come from Jayson Tatum. Last season, when Brown was off the court, Tatum had a team-leading 34.5% usage rate, averaging 1.38 fantasy points per minute in 1,026 minutes. Tatum is priced at $10,200 on FanDuel.

Boston is a 2-point road underdog against the New York Knicks on FanDuel Sportsbook with a 218-point total in the season opener.