Chargers Mike Williams Misses Practice Wednesday

The Los Angeles Chargers announce wide receiver Mike Williams was held out of practice Wednesday, ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

wednesday's #LACvsBAL injury report *we conducted a walk-through today, participation is an estimate pic.twitter.com/0Gm21cFsua — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 13, 2021

Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and briefly left the Week 5 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns, targeted 16 times, catching eight passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Williams is second in the Chargers’ receiving corps, responsible for a 25% target share, only behind wide reciever Keenan Allen. Priced at 8,000 Williams has caught 31 passes for 471 yards and six touchdowns.

If Williams cannot play in the matchup with the Ravens, expect additional bulk of targets to go toward Keenan Allen. Allen is priced at $7,100 on FanDuel and has seen eight or more targets in the first five games of the season, targeted nine times, catching six passes for 75 yards.

The Chargers are a 3-point road underdog against the Ravens on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 52-point total.