Chargers “Optimistic” About Austin Ekeler in Week 1

https://twitter.com/DougKyed/status/1436025468130578437

Ekeler sat out Wednesday’s practice, which raised some questions about his availability for the Chargers’ opening matchup vs. the Football Team. He is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury, and he was limited to riding a stationary bike off to the side while the rest of the team practiced. Hamstring injuries were a major issue for Ekeler last season, and he missed a chunk of the year on injured reserve.

That said, ProFootballTalk’s Doug Kyed reports that the Chargers are “optimistic” about Ekeler’s status for Sunday. That means he should hopefully be in the lineup, albeit against one of the tougher defenses in the league.

If Ekeler were to be ruled out, it’s unclear who would serve as the lead back in his absence. Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and Larry Rountree competed for the backup job during the preseason, and they would likely form some sort of committee if Ekeler is unable to suit up.

The Chargers are currently listed as one-point road underdogs vs. the Football Team on FanDuel Sportsbook.