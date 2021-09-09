Chargers “Optimistic” About Austin Ekeler in Week 1

Ekeler sat out Wednesday’s practice, which raised some questions about his availability for the Chargers’ opening matchup vs. the Football Team. He is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury, and he was limited to riding a stationary bike off to the side while the rest of the team practiced. Hamstring injuries were a major issue for Ekeler last season, and he missed a chunk of the year on injured reserve.
That said, ProFootballTalk’s Doug Kyed reports that the Chargers are “optimistic” about Ekeler’s status for Sunday. That means he should hopefully be in the lineup, albeit against one of the tougher defenses in the league.
If Ekeler were to be ruled out, it’s unclear who would serve as the lead back in his absence. Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and Larry Rountree competed for the backup job during the preseason, and they would likely form some sort of committee if Ekeler is unable to suit up.
The Chargers are currently listed as one-point road underdogs vs. the Football Team on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.