Chargers place Hunter Henry on COVID-IR on Thursday

Hunter Henry has been placed on COVID-IR for the Chargers. Henry missed practice Wednesday due to an illness, and now we know what that illness is. Henry won’t play Sunday versus Denver. Coach Anthony Lynn has stated that Donald Parham will start in his place.

This is a blow for fantasy owners as tight end has been a black hole this season, and now, we lose one of the few productive ones we have during fantasy championship week. Henry has 60 receptions for 613 yards and four scores so far this season, but none of that is going to help you this week. If you’re looking for a low-end option at TE this week, perhaps Dalton Schultz ($5,200) or Dan Arnold ($5,000) could be of interest.