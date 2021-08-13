Chargers To Use RB By Committee In 2021

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that after interviewing Brandon Staley and the Chargers coaching staff, the team is more likely to use multiple running backs in their offense this season. This means that Austin Ekeler could see fewer touches in the backfield.
However, running back Larry Rountree III is a player the Chargers have been impressed with. Rountree was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft from Missouri.
If the Chargers have other options at running back, we could see Ekeler used more as a pass-catcher. Last season, he only scored one touchdown on 116 carries, so he’s likely to be selected even lower in fantasy drafts this season.
