Charlie Blackmon out of the starting lineup for the Rockies on Saturday
July 3George KurtzSportsGrid
Charlie Blackmon is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Rockies, BaseballPress.com reports. Blackmon has had an uninspiring year to date as he is only batting .259 with four home runs, 38 RBIs, and an OPS of .730. Blackmon did have a three-hit game Tuesday, his fifth such performance of the season, but was 2-13 since that contest.
Those who think that Blackmon might be traded by the deadline can probably put that to rest. Blackmon is in the middle of a six-year $108 million contract with player options for 2022 and 23. That’s an average annual value of $18 million. No one is touching that contract.
The Rockies are at home Saturday as they try to even their series versus the Cardinals. The Cards will start Wade LeBlanc and the Rockies Kyle Freeland. The Rockies are -176 (+1.5) on the run line, -112 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 12, over (-118), and the under (-104) at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.