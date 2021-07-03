Charlie Blackmon out of the starting lineup for the Rockies on Saturday

Charlie Blackmon is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Rockies, BaseballPress.com reports. Blackmon has had an uninspiring year to date as he is only batting .259 with four home runs, 38 RBIs, and an OPS of .730. Blackmon did have a three-hit game Tuesday, his fifth such performance of the season, but was 2-13 since that contest.

Those who think that Blackmon might be traded by the deadline can probably put that to rest. Blackmon is in the middle of a six-year $108 million contract with player options for 2022 and 23. That’s an average annual value of $18 million. No one is touching that contract.

The Rockies are at home Saturday as they try to even their series versus the Cardinals. The Cards will start Wade LeBlanc and the Rockies Kyle Freeland. The Rockies are -176 (+1.5) on the run line, -112 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 12, over (-118), and the under (-104) at FanDuel.com.