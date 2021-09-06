Charlie Morton Signs Extension With Braves

https://twitter.com/Braves/status/1434930829130674176

Morton continues to defy Father Time. He’s been one of the Braves’ best pitchers this season at nearly 38 years old, and he signed an extension with the team on Monday. His new deal is for one year and $20M and also includes a $20M team option for 2023.

Morton has made 28 starts for the Braves in 2021, and he’s among the NL leaders in a variety of categories. He ranks fourth in wins, eighth in innings pitched, and fifth in strikeouts, while his 3.47 ERA ranks 14th. His advanced metrics are also impressive, with his 3.29 FIP serving as the third-best mark of his career.

Morton’s pitching has allowed the Braves to vault into first place in the NL East. They currently own a 2.0-game lead over the Phillies and a 3.5-game lead over the Mets, and they’re listed at -220 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook. FanGraphs gives them a 67.1% chance to win the division, representing a tremendous turnaround after a pedestrian first half of the year.