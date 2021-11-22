Chase Claypool Active for Sunday Night Football vs. Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is in a much better position in Week 11 than in Week 10. Ben Roethlisberger will return to action against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing last week while on the COVID-19 list. The six-time Pro Bowler will have one of his favorite targets available as Chase Claypool returns from his one-game absence with a toe injury.

Claypool has the third-most targets on Steelers, turning 52 targets into 29 receptions, 433 yards, and one touchdown. The former second-round pick is one of four receivers with 29 or more receptions and 276 or more yards. Claypool will be competing with Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth for receptions against the Chargers. Roethlisberger could need his full complement of receivers to get past the Chargers’ fourth-ranked passing defense.

This line continues to shift away from the Steelers. Pittsburgh started the day as +5.5 underdogs but is now listed at 6.5 against the spread and +235 on the moneyline, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.