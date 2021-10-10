Chase Claypool Returns to Action Against the Broncos on Sunday

Ben Roethlisberger will have another weapon at his disposal on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Denver Broncos. Adam Schefter confirmed that Chase Claypool would be back after missing the Steelers’ Week 4 contest against the Green Bay Packers.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1446969644728913925

Claypool had a monster Week 3 performance, hauling in nine of 15 targets for 96 yards. That brings Claypool’s season-long stat line up to 15 receptions on 29 targets for 211 yards. A hamstring injury has slowed down the second-year wideout, but he is healthy enough to play against the Broncos after being limited in practice this week.

Roethlisberger has an embarrassment of riches on offense. Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, and JuJu Smith-Schuster have recorded at least 15 receptions each. Johnson leads the team in receiving yards with 233, and Harris leads in receptions with 26. The Steelers could ease Claypool back into action, limiting his fantasy ceiling against the Broncos’ sixth-ranked passing defense. Nonetheless, Claypool has a $6,000 salary on FanDuel slates on Sunday.

The Steelers are at risk of falling to 1-4 against the Broncos; the betting market has them installed as modest +1.5 underdogs at home against Denver.