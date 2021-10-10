Chase Edmonds Expected to Play Sunday vs.49ers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is expected to play in a Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Edmonds appeared questionable ahead of the Cardinals’ matchup with the 49ers because of a shoulder injury. Barring any setback in pregame, warmups should see a full allotment of work in the backfield. Edmonds last played in a 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, rushing for 120 yards on 12 carries. In the Cardinals split running back scheme, Edmonds is responsible for 34% of the share of carries, second behind the newcomer, James Conner. Edmonds is priced at $6,200 on FanDuel and should also see work in the passing game, responsible for 17% of the Cardinals’ target share.

The high-powered Cardinals offense uses a more-balanced 54%/46% pass-to-run split and looks to face a tough San Francisco 49ers defense ranked 13th in rush DVOA. Arizona is a 5.5-point home favorite against San Francisco on FanDuel Sportsbook in an NFC West matchup with a 48.5-point total.