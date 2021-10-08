Chase Edmonds listed as questionable for the Cardinals

The Cardinals have listed Chase Edmonds as questionable for the game Sunday versus the 49ers, Cardinals’ official site reports. Edmonds is dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday. Edmonds was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has stated that Edmonds will be a game-time decision Sunday. If Edmonds cannot play, you can expect to see more of James Conner, the former starting running back for the Steelers. Conner has mainly been used as the short-yardage and goal-line back for the Cardinals in his first four games as a Cardinal.

The Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL and will look to go 5-0 versus their division rivals, the 49ers. The Cardinals are 4.5 favorites in this contest and are -220 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-10), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.