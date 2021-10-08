Chase Edmonds listed as questionable for the Cardinals
October 8George KurtzSportsGrid
The Cardinals have listed Chase Edmonds as questionable for the game Sunday versus the 49ers, Cardinals’ official site reports. Edmonds is dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday. Edmonds was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has stated that Edmonds will be a game-time decision Sunday. If Edmonds cannot play, you can expect to see more of James Conner, the former starting running back for the Steelers. Conner has mainly been used as the short-yardage and goal-line back for the Cardinals in his first four games as a Cardinal.
The Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL and will look to go 5-0 versus their division rivals, the 49ers. The Cardinals are 4.5 favorites in this contest and are -220 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-10), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.