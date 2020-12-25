Chase Edmonds questionable for Cardinals

Cardinals have listed Chase Edmonds as questionable Saturday due to ankle and knee injuries. Edmonds played through the ankle injury last weekend but suffered a knee injury during the game. Edmonds has had his best season to date with 451 yards and a 4.8 YPC. There were even some that thought Edmonds should’ve been handed the starting job over Kenyan Drake earlier this season when Drake was struggling.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t stated if being limited in practice is enough for Edmonds to play Saturday or if he will need to show improvement during practice Friday. Remember, the Cardinals have one less day to prepare this week as they play Saturday instead of Sunday. Drake would be a must-play Saturday should Edmonds miss the game.

You probably shouldn’t be starting Edmonds in fantasy or daily fantasy this week, but if you are so inclined, his price is $5,800.