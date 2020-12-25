Chase Edmonds questionable for Cardinals

Cardinals have listed Chase Edmonds as questionable Saturday due to ankle and knee injuries. Edmonds played through the ankle injury last weekend but suffered a knee injury during the game. Edmonds has had his best season to date with 451 yards and a 4.8 YPC. There were even some that thought Edmonds should’ve been handed the starting job over Kenyan Drake earlier this season when Drake was struggling.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t stated if being limited in practice is enough for Edmonds to play Saturday or if he will need to show improvement during practice Friday. Remember, the Cardinals have one less day to prepare this week as they play Saturday instead of Sunday. Drake would be a must-play Saturday should Edmonds miss the game.
You probably shouldn’t be starting Edmonds in fantasy or daily fantasy this week, but if you are so inclined, his price is $5,800.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.