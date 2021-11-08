Chase Edmonds Suffered High Ankle Sprain vs. 49ers

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1457723823256653830

The Cardinals secured an upset victory vs. 49ers on Sunday. They played without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, and Edmonds also exited in the first quarter with an ankle injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain, which is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks. A stint on the short-term IR is a real possibility.

James Conner took full advantage of Edmonds’ absence. He was dominant vs. the 49ers, finishing with 96 rushing yards, 77 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns. He ultimately scored 37.8 FanDuel points, making him the highest-scoring player of the week. If Conner isn’t owned in your fantasy league, he’s easily the top waiver claim this week. Eno Benjamin could also be worth some consideration for a bench spot after racking up nine carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals own the best record in the league at 8-1, and they’re listed as 10-point home favorites vs. the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 10.