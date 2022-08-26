Chelsea on the Verge of an Agreement for RB Wesley Fofana

Chelsea has continued to badger Leicester City with bids for the French defender, and they seem to have finally gotten through. Previous rumors have approximated the fee at £75 million for the 21-year-old. It’s a pivotal loss for Leicester as they send away one of their top players after a summer where they were the only club in the major five European leagues not to bring in a transfer.
It’s a much-needed addition to a Blues backline that was thrashed last weekend in a shocking 3-0 defeat to Leeds United. They have allowed five goals in their previous two Premier League fixtures and will need to be better at the back to contend for the top four spots in the 2022-23 season.
Chelsea 2022-23 Premier League Title Odds
Chelsea currently has the fifth-shortest odds to win the 2022-23 Premier League Title at +2100 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
