Chicago White Sox P Lance Lynn Expected to Start on Tuesday

Lance Lynn of the Chicago White Sox is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Tony La Russa said Lance Lynn should be good to start on Tuesday in Detroit. The White Sox will carry a three-man bench for the time being, and will probably continue to when Lynn returns. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 10, 2022

Lynn will make that debut versus the weak-hitting Detroit Tigers. Lynn has been on the injured list all season due to knee surgery. Lynn has just been one of several players on the White Sox that have battled injuries this season. Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson are still on the IL with leg injuries, and the team has had to deal with injuries to Lucas Giolito, Yoan Moncada, and Luis Robert this season as well.

Those injuries may go a long way towards explaining why the Sox have gotten off to a sluggish start this season. They are currently 27-29 and in third place in the American League West, five games behind the Minnesota Twins.

