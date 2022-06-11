Chicago White Sox P Lance Lynn Expected to Start on Tuesday

Lynn will make that debut versus the weak-hitting Detroit Tigers. Lynn has been on the injured list all season due to knee surgery. Lynn has just been one of several players on the White Sox that have battled injuries this season. Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson are still on the IL with leg injuries, and the team has had to deal with injuries to Lucas Giolito, Yoan Moncada, and Luis Robert this season as well.
Those injuries may go a long way towards explaining why the Sox have gotten off to a sluggish start this season. They are currently 27-29 and in third place in the American League West, five games behind the Minnesota Twins.
On Saturday, the White Sox will have Giolito on the mound, and he will be up against Martin Perez of the Texas Rangers. The Sox are +130 (-1.5) on the run line and -156 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
