Chicago White Sox Yoan Moncada Forced to Leave Game Early

Yoan Moncada had to leave the game early Friday night for the Chicago White Sox, the White Sox official website reports.

Yoán Moncada left the game with right hamstring tightness and is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 18, 2022

Moncada was forced to leave the game in the top of the third inning with what the team is calling right hamstring tightness. Moncada apparently suffered the injury while running out a ground ball in the second inning. He did stay in the game to play the field in the bottom of the inning but was then forced to leave the game. Josh Harrison replaced him. There was no word as to the severity of the injury or when Moncada might return to the lineup.

Things didn’t get any better for the Sox after Moncada left as they were embarrassed by the Houston Astros, 13-3. The Sox will hope things improve next week as Tim Anderson is expected to be activated from the injured list and return to the team Monday, and Eloy Jimenez might not be too far behind.

On Saturday, the Sox will try to even up the series by starting Johnny Cueto. The Astros will counter with possible Cy Young award favorite, Justin Verlander. The White Sox are -108 (+1.5) on the run line and +190 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.