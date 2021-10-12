Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Placed on IR

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the injured reserve Tuesday.

We’ve placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Injured Reserve We have waived WR Daurice Fountain We’ve activated the following Practice Squad players: RB Derrick Gore⁰T Prince Tega Wanogho pic.twitter.com/UejOoQbTbJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 12, 2021

A significant loss for the Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained knee, leaving in the third quarter of a Week 5 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. In the loss, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 13 yards on seven carries. The leader in the Chiefs’ backfield, Edwards-Helaire, is responsible for 51% of the carries. Starting in five games this season, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 304 yards on 65 attempts but has yet to find his way into the endzone.

With Edwards-Helarie out of the backfield, expect additional carries and workload for Darrel Willams for a Week 6 matchup with the Washington Football Team. Priced at $5,200 on FanDuel, Williams is second in the Chiefs backfield, responsible for 20% of carries in the backfield. In the Week 5 loss to the Bills, Williams rushed for 27 yards on five attempts.

The Chiefs are a 7-point road favorite against Washington on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 55.5-point total, the highest on the slate.