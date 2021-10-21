Chiefs Travis Kelce Limited in Practice Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs announce tight end Travis Kelce was limited in practice Wednesday, dealing with a lingering neck injury.

https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1450936621868666882

Reports surfaced that Kelce is also dealing with an arm injury sustained in a Week 6 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team. In the win, Kelce was targeted 11 times, catching eight passes for 99 yards. A primary weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce is second in the Chiefs receiving corps in target share, seeing 23% of Mahomes’s targets, behind only wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In the first six games of the season, Kelce has been targeted more than five times each game.

Priced at $8,200 on FanDuel, Kelce has a prime matchup against a Tennessee Titans defense ranked 27th in pass DVOA, according to Football Outsiders and barring any setback in late-week practices, Kelce is expected to play in the Week 7 matchup.

Kansas City is a 4.5-point road favorite against the Titans on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 57.5-point total, the highest on the slate.