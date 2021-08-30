Chiefs Waive Running Back Darwin Thompson

https://twitter.com/SamMcDowell11/status/1432434252558241800

Thompson was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he garnered some appeal as a fantasy sleeper in the past. He has solid athletic measurable, and he averaged 6.8 yards per carry at Utah State. Unfortunately, he has been unable to carve out a role in Kansas City, finishing with just 64 carries and 16 catches through his first two seasons. He wasn’t particularly productive with his limited workload either, averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt.

With Thompson out of the picture, the Chiefs will move forward with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon, and Derrick Gore at running back. Edwards-Helaire is expected to receive the lion’s share of the opportunities this season, but he is currently dealing with a “slight” ankle sprain. If he’s limited to start the season, Williams and McKinnon would be the primary beneficiaries for the league’s most explosive offense.

The Chiefs will open the season at home vs. the Browns, and they’re currently listed as six-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.