Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Is Absent Thursday

Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports that Chiefs wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, will miss practice again on Thursday.

Joe Thuney, Charvarius Ward, Blake Bell, Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill won’t practice today. So Anthony Hitchens and Jarran Reed are back in today. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) October 14, 2021

On Sunday night, Hill picked up a quad injury in the Chiefs’ 38-20 loss to the Bills. Initially, it didn’t seem too severe, but there could be some concern after he’s missed back-to-back practices.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has targeted Hill 51 times this season. That’s almost twice the targets of Mecole Hardman and nine more times than tight end Travis Kelce.

Suppose Hill is unable to play on Sunday. That could mean the newly signed Josh Gordon will be the beneficiary as Kansas City continues to search for a second wide receiver in their offense since the departure of Sammy Watkins to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kelce will likely be a big part of the team’s game plan inside the red zone. As a result, it would also make sense to target his touchdown props, given the Chiefs’ injury woes at the moment.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds. Team futures are also available in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.