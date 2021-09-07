Chisox’ Carlos Rodón To Miss More Time

Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports that White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón is not expected to return until this weekend. The southpaw is dealing with some fatigue in his throwing shoulder. He last pitched on Sep. 1, but Chicago will give him some additional rest before returning to the mound.

The White Sox are likely to be extremely cautious with Rodón, so if he continues to experience pain in the shoulder, they won’t hesitate to keep him sidelined.

Rodón has logged 119 2/3 innings this season after throwing just 7 2/3 last year as he returned from Tommy John surgery.

That’s quite an increase in just one year, and one has to wonder if it might make more sense to shut Rodón down even longer to ensure that he’ll be available for the postseason.

He’s had a stellar year in his 21 starts as he’s produced an 11-5 record with a 2.41 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. However, injury woes make him a bit of a longshot for the Cy Young Award.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists his odds at +2000.