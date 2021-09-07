Chisox’ Carlos Rodón To Miss More Time

Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports that White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón is not expected to return until this weekend. The southpaw is dealing with some fatigue in his throwing shoulder. He last pitched on Sep. 1, but Chicago will give him some additional rest before returning to the mound.
The White Sox are likely to be extremely cautious with Rodón, so if he continues to experience pain in the shoulder, they won’t hesitate to keep him sidelined.
Rodón has logged 119 2/3 innings this season after throwing just 7 2/3 last year as he returned from Tommy John surgery.
That’s quite an increase in just one year, and one has to wonder if it might make more sense to shut Rodón down even longer to ensure that he’ll be available for the postseason.
He’s had a stellar year in his 21 starts as he’s produced an 11-5 record with a 2.41 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. However, injury woes make him a bit of a longshot for the Cy Young Award.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.