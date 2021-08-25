ChiSox’ Carlos Rodón To Return From IL

Chuck Garfien of NBC Sports Chicago that White Sox manager Tony La Russa announced Carlos Rodón would start in Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays.

The Florida native has been on the injury list after experiencing some shoulder fatigue following his last start on August 7th.

Rodón is having his best season as he’s 9-5 in 19 starts with a 2.38 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. He got off to a 5-0 start this season and even threw a perfect game in his second season against the Indians.

Thursday’s matchup will feature two left-handers on the mound, with Hyun Jin Ryu slated to start the Blue Jays. With Rodón back in the rotation, Chicago has opened as a -135 road favorite while Toronto is a +115 underdog.

