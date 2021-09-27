ChiSox Carlos Rodón To Start On Wednesday

James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports that the Chicago White Sox plan to pitch Carlos Rodón on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Tony La Russa said Carlos Rodón’s bullpen yesterday went “just OK,” and that he did’t go full out, but that Rodón said he’s good to go and they’re going to give it a shot on Wednesday — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 27, 2021

Recently, Rodón has been dealing with arm soreness and fatigue this season. Last year he threw only 7.2 innings in his comeback from Tommy John surgery in 2019. This season, he’s logged 127 2/3 innings.

However, what’s even more concerning is that in his last outing on Sep. 20, Rodón’s velocity topped out at 89.4 mph. That’s a big dropoff for someone who averaged around 95.3 mph through the course of the season.

The White Sox want to at least give Rodón one more start before the start of the playoffs. He’s been a big part of their success this season as he’s won 71% of his games with a 12-5 record. He’s also posted a 2.47 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP, and racked up 181 strikeouts.

