ChiSox José Abreu Has Flu-Like Symptoms

James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports that White Sox slugger José Abreu is dealing with flu-like symptoms ahead of their ALDS opener in Houston against the Astros.

From White Sox on José Abreu: pic.twitter.com/baa6Z0eyiK — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 6, 2021

Abreu will fly separately from the team though Fegan adds that Abreu’s condition is improving. The team’s medical staff has already ruled out COVID-19 as a cause of the illness after Abreu tested negative on multiple occasions.

Chicago will certainly hope to have the first baseman available on Thursday, considering that he’s coming off his fifth season with at least 30 home runs and his sixth with over 100 RBIs. If he does play, Abreu will be up against Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr.

In 18 at-bats against him, Abreu’s batting .222 with four hits, no home runs, and three strikeouts.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find playoff futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.