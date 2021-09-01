ChiSox’ Lucas Giolito To Miss Next Start

Scott Merkin reports that White Sox starter, Lucas Giolito, will miss his next start. Giolito was forced to leave Tuesday’s start in the fifth inning due to tightness in his hamstring.

Giolito's day is Tuesday and the White Sox will watch the games as they go along to figure out that night's starter. Giolito will miss at least one start. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 1, 2021

The right-hander would not have factored in the decision even if he completed five innings because the Pirates scored two runs in the innings to tie the game. After regaining the lead in the sixth inning, Chicago held on to win the game, 4-2.

The White Sox currently have a commanding 10-game lead in the AL Central, so they can afford to be cautious with Giolito. He’s pitched well for them again this season, as evidenced by his 9-9 record, a 3.69 ERA, and a 1.11 WHIP.

