ChiSox To Pick Up Craig Kimbrel’s Option

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the Chicago White Sox will likely pick up the $16 million option of closer Craig Kimbrel this offseason. That will allow Chicago to trade him for some players in return or even draft picks. Kimbrel was brought in this year before the trade deadline to strengthen the White Sox bullpen. However, he never quite got comfortable in the setup role for Liam Hendriks.

In 39 games with the Cubs, he went 2-3 with a 0.49 ERA and converted 23 of his 25 save opportunities. Yet, when he arrived on the South Side, he went 2-2 with a 5.09 ERA and blew three of his four save opportunities. The right-hander has appeared in 646 regular-season games and is 35-29 with a 2.18 ERA and 372 saves.

