ChiSox’ Yasmani Grandal Nears Return

White Sox insider Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports that White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal could be back with the team this weekend. Grandal has been sidelined since July after requiring surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in his left knee.

Tony La Russa on Yasmani Grandal: "I think there's a chance that he's going to be back this weekend." — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 26, 2021

Recently, the catcher has been on a rehab assignment and batted over .300 in 10 min league games. This season, he’s played in 63 games, and while he hasn’t always hit for average, he’s been able to hit for power with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs.

The Cuban native has hit double-digit home runs in seven of his last eight seasons. The pandemic shortened season of 2020 was the only time he failed to reach the mark during that span.

