Chris Archer Placed on 10-Day IL

Neil Solondz reports the Tampa Bay Rays have placed starting pitcher Chris Archer on the 10-day injured list because of a hip injury.

https://twitter.com/neilsolondz/status/1437043229355032581

Archer pitched in a 7-2 win over the Detroit Tigers Saturday, going four innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two batters. He left Saturday’s matchup after the fourth inning because of the hip issue.

This season, plagued by hip and forearm injuries, Archer has started five games, posting a 1-1 record, with a 25% K rate and a 1.34 WHIP. Returning to rotation in late August, Archer started four games, posting a 1-0 record with a 4.20 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP.

Tampa Bay, currently leading the American League East by nine games, with an 89-53 record, look to grab a series win against the Detroit Tigers, tied at one game apiece. The Rays will face Tarik Skubal, who makes his 26th start of the season. Posting an 8-12 record, Skubal has a 4.30 ERA, with a 26% K rate and a 1.29 WHIP.

The Rays are a -148 road Moneyline favorite against the Tigers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.