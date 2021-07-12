Chris Archer to begin a rehab assignment for the Rays
July 12George KurtzSportsGrid
Chris Archer is to begin a rehab assignment for the Rays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports. Archer has been on the injured list since April 10 due to a forearm injury. Archer isn’t expected to ready to rejoin the Rays until August. Archer will start his rehab at the Rays’ Floriday Complex before advancing to Triple-A.
Archer has only made two starts this season, allowing three runs, seven hits to go along with a walk, and six strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. The Rays shouldn’t be banking on much from Archer as he hasn’t posted a full-season ERA under four since 2015, and they will also need to see how he adapts to the new rules regarding foreign substances on the baseball. The Rays are still likely in the market for pitching before the trade deadline on July 30.
The Rays are currently in second place in the American League East, 1.5 games behind the Red Sox. They are +155 to win the division, +700 to win the American League, and +1600 to win it all at FanDuel.com.
