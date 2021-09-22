Chris Bassitt Returns to A’s Rotation, Starts Thursday

Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt will return to the rotation and start Thursday against the Seattle Mariners.

Bassitt has missed more than a month after being hit in the face by a line drive from Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17, leaving the game after pitching one inning. Making 25 starts this season, Bassitt has a 12-4 record with a 3.22 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.05 WHIP, throwing 151 innings. In two meetings against the Mariners this year, Bassitt has recorded two no-decisions in nine innings, allowing eight runs on 11 hits with 12 strikeouts.

This season, Seattle has struggled at the plate, ranking last in batting average (.224), with a .301 OBP and the fourth-highest strikeout rate of 25%.

Oakland is +19000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook and is currently two games out of the second spot in the American League Wild Card race, held by the Toronto Blue Jays.