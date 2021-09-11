Chris Bassitt throws a bullpen session for the Athletics

Chris Bassitt threw a bullpen session for the Athletics on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Bassitt has been on injured reserve since taking a batted ball to the head in his last start on August 17. Bassitt will travel with the Athletics when they travel to Kansas City, where he is expected to have another bullpen session before possibly rejoining the rotation. Bassitt is 12-4 on the season with a 3.22 ERA, and 1.05 WHIP in 151 innings pitched with 154 strikeouts and 35 walks in 25 starts.

The Athletics are still battling for a wildcard spot, and recent poor play by both the Yankees and Red Sox have seen them creep to within one game of that spot, but they are in a five-team race for those spots along with Blue Jays and Mariners.

The Athletics will host the Rangers this afternoon, with Cole Irvin starting for the A’s and Kolby Allard on the bump for the Rangers. The Athletics are -102 (-1.5) on the run line, -220 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.