Chris Boucher Likely to Miss 3-4 Weeks with Finger Injury

Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports that Toronto Raptors center Chris Boucher will miss approximately three to four weeks after surgery to repair a dislocated finger.

https://twitter.com/JLew1050/status/1445136923757010951

Boucher is likely to miss the start of the regular season for the Raptors because of the injury. Playing in 60 games last season, Boucher started 14 games, averaging 24 minutes, 13 points, seven rebounds and one assist per game, splitting playing time with Aron Baynes, Alex Len and Pascal Siakam at the power forward and center positions.

With Boucher expected to miss playing time, Precious Achiuwa should see the bulk of minutes to start the season, both at center and power forward. As a member of the Miami Heat during the 2020 season, Achiuwa played 61 games, primarily off-the-bench, averaging 12 minutes, five points, three rebounds and one assist per game.

