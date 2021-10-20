Chris Boucher Will Play on Wednesday

https://twitter.com/JLew1050/status/1450840648094035969

The Raptors are going to be at less than full strength for their season opener vs. the Wizards. Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe are both still recovering from injuries, but Boucher will be able to suit up. He was initially listed as questionable due to a finger injury, but he told reporters that he will be active on opening night.

Boucher has the potential for a monster fantasy season. He averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in 24.2 minutes last year, and he should be able to play more minutes this season. Boucher is also proficient from behind the arc, draining 38.3% of his 3-point attempts. Overall, he averaged a stout 1.23 FanDuel points per minute last year. The team will also have to replace the usage for Kyle Lowry, who signed with the Heat during the offseason.

The Raptors are currently listed as three-point home favorites vs. the Wizards on FanDuel Sportsbook.