Chris Carson a Game-Time Decision Thursday Against Rams

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is a game-time decision Thursday for a Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1445848684512485376

Carson, who missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday, is dealing with a lingering neck injury. In a Week 5 28-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Carson rushed for 30 yards on 13 carries and leads the Seahawks after four weeks in carries, seeing a 59% share of the workload in the backfield.

If Carson cannot play in the Week 5 matchup against the Rams, expect Alex Collins to absorb the bulk of production in the backfield. Priced at $7,500 for FanDuel’s single-game slate, Collins rushed for 44 yards on 10 attempts and one touchdown. After the first four weeks of the season, Collins has a 20% share of the Seahawks’ rushing production, which is second on the team.

The Seahawks face their NFC West rival Rams, who rank 22nd in rushing DVOA and are a 2.5-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 54.5-point total.