Chris Carson could miss the rest of the season for the Seahawks

Chris Carson could miss the remainder of the season for the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Carson suffered a neck injury in Week 4 that has cost him the past three games, and he certainly won’t play Sunday versus Jacksonville. Head coach Pete Carroll admitted Friday that Carson is in danger of missing the rest of the season, although the player and team are hopeful that Carson will make a breakthrough and be able to return to the field.

The Hawks seem to be bracing for the very real possibility that Carson doesn’t play again until 2022 at the earliest. This is a problem as they currently don’t have starting quarterback Russell Wilson either. He is out until after the bye week at best. The Seahawks will run with a backfield of Alex Collins, who is dealing with a groin injury, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, and Deejay Dallas until if and when Carson returns.

The Seahawks are 3.5 point favorites over the Jaguars on Sunday and are -196 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.