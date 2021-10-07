Chris Carson Out Thursday Night Against the Rams

Chris Carson was a game-time decision leading up to the Seattle Seahawks Thursday encounter with the Los Angeles Rams, and it appears that he is unfit to play. John Boyle tweeted that the Seahawks would be without their starting running back against the Rams. Boyle also noted that Benson Mayowa would be back in the lineup Thursday after missing the previous two games with a neck injury. L.J. Collier, Brandon Shell, and Phillip Dorsett are also available for the Seahawks.

https://twitter.com/johnpboyle/status/1446247509118971928

Carson is the Seahawks’ leading rusher through four games, averaging 58.0 yards per game on 13.5 carries. His absence means that Alex Collins will be the feature back against the Rams’ 21st-ranked rushing defense. Collins was productive against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, putting up 78 total yards and one touchdown in the victory. Collins has an affordable $5,400 salary at FanDuel, running in the lead role.

The Seahawks are +2.5 home underdogs against the Rams for Thursday Night Football.