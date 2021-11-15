Chris Duarte Out vs. Knicks With Shoulder Injury

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte was questionable leading up to their contest against the New York Knicks but has officially been ruled out. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that a shoulder ailment would prevent Duarte from participating on Monday night.

Duarte has started all 14 games for the Pacers this season and ranks fifth on the team in points, fourth in rebounds, and sixth in assists. The rookie has been effective on both ends of the floor, posting positive offensive and defensive win shares, as per Basketball-Reference.

Justin Holiday will likely draw in for this ninth start of the season. Holiday averages 9.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, contributing to his 16.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game. The 32-year-old carries a $4,200 salary on the FanDuel Main Slate.

The Pacers have won two in a row and five of their past seven. They enter tonight’s contest as +3 underdogs, with the total set at 213.