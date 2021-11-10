Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski Miss Bucs Practice

We’ve seen Tom Brady twirl his magic for over two decades, but his back could be up against the wall against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski all did not practice on Wednesday. Arians also noted that Jason Pierre-Paul was absent from practice.

#Bucs HC Bruce Arians says that AB, Chris Godwin, Gronk and JPP did not practice today. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 10, 2021

The absences are particularly concerning, as the Bucs are coming off their bye week, and all four players had plenty of time to rest up ahead of today’s workout. The Bucs have a few more days to work their starters into game shape, and their designations over the coming days will be a good indicator of whether they will play on Sunday.

If AB, Gronk, and Godwin are inactive against Washington, that leaves a significant platform for Mike Evans to have a good fantasy showing. Evans has eight receptions on 14 targets for 124 yards and four touchdowns over the past two weeks, most of that coming Week 7 against the Chicago Bears.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucs lined as -9.5 favorites, but that line could be on the move if the Bucs’ injuries persist throughout the week.