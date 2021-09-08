Chris Godwin Expected to Play in Season Opener Thursday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will play in Thursday’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Godwin was limited in practice this week, dealing with a quad injury. Playing 12 games last season, Godwin caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns and was second in target market share, responsible for 18% of targets on the team.

The Tom Brady-led receiving corps will face a Dallas Cowboys offense that allowed the second-most points to wide receivers last season, averaging 29.31 points per game, giving up 34 passing touchdowns, the third-highest in the league. Alongside Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, the Buccaneers averaged 289 passing yards per game, the second-highest only behind the Kansas City Chiefs and were second in receiving touchdowns with 42.

Tampa Bay kicks off their season, looking to repeat as Super Bowl Champions in a Thursday night matchup where they are favorited by 8.5-points at home on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 51.5-point total.