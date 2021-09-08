Chris Godwin Expected to Play in Season Opener Thursday

Godwin was limited in practice this week, dealing with a quad injury. Playing 12 games last season, Godwin caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns and was second in target market share, responsible for 18% of targets on the team.
The Tom Brady-led receiving corps will face a Dallas Cowboys offense that allowed the second-most points to wide receivers last season, averaging 29.31 points per game, giving up 34 passing touchdowns, the third-highest in the league. Alongside Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, the Buccaneers averaged 289 passing yards per game, the second-highest only behind the Kansas City Chiefs and were second in receiving touchdowns with 42.
Tampa Bay kicks off their season, looking to repeat as Super Bowl Champions in a Thursday night matchup where they are favorited by 8.5-points at home on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 51.5-point total.
