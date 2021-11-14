Chris Godwin Expected to Play Sunday Against Washington

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to play in a Week 10 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Godwin, who is questionable ahead of the Week 10 matchup with a foot injury, was limited in practice this week and is expected to see a full allotment in targets from quarterback Tom Brady, barring an unexpected setback in pregame warmups.

Godwin, the team leader in targets, is responsible for 20% of the Buccanneers’ looks in a high-powered offense alongside Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. This year, Godwin has seen at least five targets in every game, including a 12-target outing in a 36-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 31, catching eight passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Priced at $7,800 on FanDuel, Godwin and the Buccaneers offense look to have a prime matchup this week, facing a Washington defense ranked 30th in DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Tampa Bay is a 9.5-point road favorite against Washington on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 51-point total.