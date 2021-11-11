Chris Godwin once again misses practice for the Buccaneers

Chris Godwin has yet to practice this week for the Buccaneers, the Buccaneers official website reports. Godwin is dealing with a foot injury that has left him on the sidelines this week. If he is unable to practice Friday, it would seem unlikely that he would play Sunday at the Washington Football Team. This injury has to concern the Bucs as it hasn’t healed during the bye week. The Bucs have other injuries in their receiving corps to worry about, as Antonio Brown has only practiced to the side due to an ankle injury. Rob Gronkowski has also missed practice with a back injury. This is unfortunate as the WFT has one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

The Buccaneers are 9.5-point favorites in this contest and are -450 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 51.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.