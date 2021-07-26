Chris Hogan Signs With Saints

Hogan has been playing for the Whipsnakes of Premier League Lacrosse, but he has appeared in just two games this season. The Whipsnakes were open to Hogan auditioning for NFL teams, and he had a workout on Monday with the Saints. Things apparently went well, and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the two sides have agreed to a deal.
Hogan has played for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers, and Jets, with his best statistical season coming back in 2016. Still, the Saints have a need at wide receiver after Michael Thomas was forced to undergo ankle surgery. He is expected to miss the beginning of the season, so Hogan has the opportunity to help fill that void.
The bigger question is who will be throwing the passes for the Saints this season? Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston are competition for the starting quarterback job, but both players could see snaps under center in 2021-22.
